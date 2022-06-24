Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today; Know what time is the launch, expected specs and more

    The teaser revealed that the new Ninja 400 will be a BS6-compliant motorcycle. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was first introduced in India, however it was removed off the market in 2020 owing to severe BS-VI emission standards that it could not meet.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    Kawasaki Motors plans to debut the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India on Friday, June 24, 2022. The launch date was announced by the corporation on its official Instagram account. Previously, the business teased the announcement on Instagram.

    The teaser revealed that the new Ninja 400 will be a BS6-compliant motorcycle. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was first introduced in India, however it was removed off the market in 2020 owing to severe BS-VI emission standards that it could not meet. The Kawasaki bike will return after a two-year absence.

    The Kawasaki Ninja 400 launch ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday.

    The price of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle has yet to be announced by the firm. According to many media sources, the motorbike would cost roughly Rs 5 lakh in India. 

    The Ninja 400's current edition has no design modifications, and the motorbike retains the Ninja H2-inspired look. This incorporates a striking twin-pod headlamp design, fairing-integrated front turn indicators, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, a powerful 14-litre fuel tank, split-style seat, and a dual-tone exhaust. The 399cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled configuration remains in the upgraded variant. In the Euro5 version, the motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox and is calibrated to generate 44bhp and 37Nm of peak torque.

    The hardware of the Ninja 400, like the design, is comparable to the previous generation. Thus, 41mm telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock handle the suspension duties. A single 310mm rotor at the front and a single 220mm rotor at the back, both with a petal-type design, undertake the anchoring functions.

    Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be available in two colour schemes: metallic matte carbon grey and lime green with ebony. Sporty decals cover the fairing, fuel tank, and rear panel of the Lime Green with Ebony (KRT Edition). In comparison, the Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray has a more stealthy appearance with a few green flashes on the fairing and alloy wheels.

