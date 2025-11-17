Yamaha XSR 155 Price: 155cc Engine, Mileage, Images, Colours and Features
Yamaha XSR 155
Deliveries for the Yamaha XSR 155 have officially begun in India. Launched at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this bike is a unique addition to Yamaha's lineup for petrolheads.
Classic Look + Modern Tech
The XSR 155's biggest highlight is its neo-retro design. Its USP is a beautiful blend of old-school style and modern tech, giving it a vintage charm and a comfy ride.
Advanced Safety Features
This isn't just a pretty bike. Yamaha has packed it with modern features like full LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and Yamaha Motorcycle Connect.
Same 155cc Engine as R15 / MT-15
The XSR 155 has the same powerful 155cc liquid-cooled engine as the R15 and MT-15, delivering 18.4 HP and 14.1 Nm of torque with a 6-speed gearbox.
