July car launches in India: Kia, BMW and more set to unveil new models
Looking to buy a new car? Considering an EV due to rising petrol prices? July might be your month! Several companies, from Kia to BMW, are launching or showcasing new cars in the Indian market.
Kia Carens Clavis Electric
Kia Carens Clavis Electric
Expected Price: Rs 16 Lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia introduced the ICE Carens Clavis in May 2025. Now, they're launching the electric version in India on July 15, 2025. Test mules have been spotted in India and abroad. The design resembles the petrol Clavis, with changes like aerodynamic alloy wheels and tweaked bumpers for better aerodynamics.
Kia might offer a unique cabin theme to differentiate the electric Clavis. Expect additional features compared to the standard Clavis. The car's range is estimated at 500km.
MG Cyberster
Expected Price: Rs 80 Lakh
The MG Cyberster, launching in India in July 2025, features scissor doors, 20-inch alloy wheels, arrow-shaped LED taillights, and a rear LED lightbar. The dashboard houses four screens (two 7-inch, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and another for AC). The cockpit has an airplane-like design. Safety features include 6 airbags and a Level-2 ADAS suite with drowsiness detection and lane-keep assist.
The Indian model will have a 77 kWh battery pack powering electric motors on both axles, producing 510 PS and 725 Nm. The range is 443 km. Pre-bookings are open.
MG M9
Expected Price: Rs 70 Lakh
The MG M9, another EV launching in July 2025, is a large MPV with a boxy silhouette. Features include projector LED headlights, DRLs, sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. Inside, there's a dual-tone dashboard, dual digital displays, sunroofs, 3-zone AC, ambient lighting, and ventilated seats with massage function. Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and a Level-2 ADAS suite. The claimed range is 430 km.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Expected Price: Rs 46 Lakh
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features a kidney grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED taillights. Inside, it has a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable front seats. The Indian model will offer a 178 PS 2-liter turbo-petrol and a 190 PS 2-liter diesel engine.