Looking to buy a new car? Considering an EV due to rising petrol prices? July might be your month! Several companies, from Kia to BMW, are launching or showcasing new cars in the Indian market.

Kia Carens Clavis Electric

Expected Price: Rs 16 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia introduced the ICE Carens Clavis in May 2025. Now, they're launching the electric version in India on July 15, 2025. Test mules have been spotted in India and abroad. The design resembles the petrol Clavis, with changes like aerodynamic alloy wheels and tweaked bumpers for better aerodynamics.

Kia might offer a unique cabin theme to differentiate the electric Clavis. Expect additional features compared to the standard Clavis. The car's range is estimated at 500km.