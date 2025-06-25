Ertiga to Kia Carens: Check out 7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh in India
Explore the top affordable 7-seater cars available in India in 2025 under Rs 15 lakh. This includes popular models like the Renault Triber, Kia Carens and Carens Clavis, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, highlighting their features, pricing.
7 seater cars under Rs 15 lakhs
The demand for seven-seater cars has not really picked up in India, but there certainly is a demand. If we can fit our big families in a single automobile, why not? We need people movers. Therefore, we are taking into consideration these multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), which will be available for purchase in India in 2025 for less than Rs. 15 lakh ex-showroom.
Renault Triber
The Triber, which starts at Rs. 6.14 lakh ex-showroom, is the most reasonably priced seven-seater. It does have a modest 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine, but it may be paired with either an AMT or manual transmission. Additionally, there is a CNG option. With a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, it has respectable features. It even has a GNCAP rating of four stars.
However, its three-row seats are its main selling point since the automaker has made good use of the interior space while maintaining a small footprint. It can also be made into a five-seater with a large boot by fully removing the last row of seats to maximise room. Overall, it can accommodate five or seven people, depending on the situation.
Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens, a more upscale MPV with modern equipment, an upscale interior, and that feel-good aspect, comes a bit further up the ladder.
With updated styling and additional functionality, such as an ADAS suite, the Carens Clavis is actually a step higher. We believe the Clavis will easily replace the Carens as the most popular model, especially because Kia has decreased the number of Carens versions.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga follows, with ex-showroom pricing starting at Rs. 9 lakh. As everyone knows, the automobile is so well-liked that the Maruti-Toyota partnership gave rise to the Toyota Rumion, which is essentially the Ertiga with Toyota branding. It has Toyota's support and service, of course, but it also retains the Ertiga's good qualities.
For instance, the MPV offers excellent value for the money together with sufficient contemporary amenities. Its roomy and useful three-row cabin offers flexibility. Additionally, it is enhanced by CNG economy and user-friendly performance. All things considered, it is regarded as a decent seven-seat package and the best option for both comfort and usefulness.