Image Credit : our own

The Triber, which starts at Rs. 6.14 lakh ex-showroom, is the most reasonably priced seven-seater. It does have a modest 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine, but it may be paired with either an AMT or manual transmission. Additionally, there is a CNG option. With a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, it has respectable features. It even has a GNCAP rating of four stars.

However, its three-row seats are its main selling point since the automaker has made good use of the interior space while maintaining a small footprint. It can also be made into a five-seater with a large boot by fully removing the last row of seats to maximise room. Overall, it can accommodate five or seven people, depending on the situation.