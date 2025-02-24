Jawa 350 Legacy Edition launched at Rs 1.99 lakh – LIMITED to 500 units! Check features, engine and more

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, available only for the first 500 customers. It will compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB 350.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Price and Features

A year ago, the Jawa 350 was introduced in India as a classic bike. It had a unique blend of great design and advanced technology. Now Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has brought the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition to India. The most special thing is that only the first 500 customers can buy it. You get many great features in the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition

It gives tough competition to Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB 350 in the market. A billion backrest is provided to enjoy a comfortable ride for long rides. A mix of safety and style is provided through the premium crash guard. A memorable and unique touch is found in the leather key-chain and collector's edition Jawa miniature. It is available in all colors of Jawa 350. This includes maroon and the popular color black. Apart from this, Mystic Orange, Deep Forest, Gray color and Obsidian black colors are also included

Jawa 350 Legacy Price

The bike has 35mm telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers with 5-step preload adjustability. The bike has an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. For braking, it will have a 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brake.

Talking about the price of Jawa 350 Legacy Edition in India, its ex-showroom price is Rs 1,98,950. It will compete with bikes like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB 350 in the market. Looking at the price of Royal Enfield Classic 350, you can buy it for Rs 1.65 lakh. According to ARAI, it is said to give a mileage of 41.55 km per liter.