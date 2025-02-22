Budget-Friendly Bike: Food Delivery to Office Commute!

The Honda Shine is a stylish 125cc bike suitable for daily commutes and long rides. It is available at an affordable price with safety features.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 1:04 PM IST

Food Delivery to Office Commute; Budget-Friendly Bike!

The Honda Shine is a stylish and practical 125cc bike designed for urban commuting. It is an attractive choice for riders who value both style and functionality. It is suitable for daily commutes and long rides.

budget 2025
article_image2

Honda Shine

Comfortable seating and adjustable handlebars contribute to a fatigue-free riding experience. Ensuring enhanced comfort even on long rides. Under the hood, the Honda Shine is equipped with a 124 cc air-cooled engine that produces 10.74 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque. 

article_image3

Honda Shine Bike

This refined engine delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Making it an economical option for daily commuters. Its balanced power delivery allows for effortless navigation in city traffic while also providing a stable ride on highways.

article_image4

Honda Shine Features

Safety is a key focus in the Honda Shine. Which features a Combi-Braking System (CBS) that ensures excellent braking control. The bike also comes with dual disc brakes, high-traction tires, and a side stand indicator to enhance safety. These features work together to provide a safe and confident riding experience.

article_image5

Honda Shine Price

With an ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 79,000, the Honda Shine offers exceptional value in the 125cc motorcycle segment. It combines performance, efficiency, and affordability, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for a budget-friendly two-wheeler.

