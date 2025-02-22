Budget-Friendly Bike: Food Delivery to Office Commute!

The Honda Shine is a stylish 125cc bike suitable for daily commutes and long rides. It is available at an affordable price with safety features.

Food Delivery to Office Commute; Budget-Friendly Bike!

The Honda Shine is a stylish and practical 125cc bike designed for urban commuting. It is an attractive choice for riders who value both style and functionality. It is suitable for daily commutes and long rides.

Honda Shine

Comfortable seating and adjustable handlebars contribute to a fatigue-free riding experience. Ensuring enhanced comfort even on long rides. Under the hood, the Honda Shine is equipped with a 124 cc air-cooled engine that produces 10.74 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque.

Honda Shine Bike

This refined engine delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Making it an economical option for daily commuters. Its balanced power delivery allows for effortless navigation in city traffic while also providing a stable ride on highways.

Honda Shine Features

Safety is a key focus in the Honda Shine. Which features a Combi-Braking System (CBS) that ensures excellent braking control. The bike also comes with dual disc brakes, high-traction tires, and a side stand indicator to enhance safety. These features work together to provide a safe and confident riding experience.

Honda Shine Price

With an ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 79,000, the Honda Shine offers exceptional value in the 125cc motorcycle segment. It combines performance, efficiency, and affordability, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for a budget-friendly two-wheeler.

