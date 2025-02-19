TVS Sport, Hero HF Deluxe and more: Best fuel-efficient and budget-friendly bikes under Rs 65,000

Discover the top 3 high-mileage bikes in India under ₹65,000. These commuter bikes offer excellent fuel efficiency, making them ideal for daily use. Learn about their features, specifications, and prices.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

Top 3 Mileage Bikes Under ₹65,000

Best Mileage Bikes in India: These 3 high-mileage bikes in India offer excellent fuel efficiency. Ideal for daily commuters, these bikes fall under the commuter category. If you're looking for a similar bike, here's information on these bikes priced under Rs 70,000.

Best Mileage Bikes

TVS Sport

The TVS Sport is perfect for daily use. Its ex-showroom price starts from ₹59,881. It has a 110cc engine producing 8.29bhp and 8.7Nm torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. ET-Fi technology reduces fuel consumption. With a 10-liter fuel tank, it delivers 70-80 kmpl. The company claims 110 kmpl. Its light body and comfortable ride are highlights. Customers will love its sporty design.

Best Family Bikes

Honda Shine 100

The Honda Shine 100 is a good bike for daily use. Its 98.98cc 4-stroke SI engine delivers 7.28 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. The engine is smooth and fuel-efficient, delivering 65 kmpl. Priced from ₹64,000, the Shine 100 reflects Honda's reliability. It's ideal for city riding.

Budget-Friendly Mileage Bike

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe is an affordable bike, perfect for daily commutes. Its 97.2cc engine with fuel injection technology produces 8.36 bhp and 8.05 Nm torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. It performs well in city and highway conditions. Priced from ₹57,000, the HF Deluxe proves to be excellent for daily use.

