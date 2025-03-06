Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer!

Hyundai is reportedly offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on its Venue 2025 model for March. Let's find out about the car's features and price.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Hyundai cars are in high demand in India. Good news if you're looking to buy a new Hyundai car! The Hyundai Venue SUV is being discounted in March 2025. According to Autocar India, you can save up to Rs 45,000 if you buy a Hyundai Venue at this time. Hyundai is also offering a discount of up to Rs 35,000 on the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol variant in the sportier N Line trims from March 2025. Contact your nearest dealer for more information. Here are the highlights, engine details, and price of the Hyundai Venue.

budget 2025
article_image2

Safe car at a budget price

The Hyundai Venue comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, sunroof, auto AC, and wireless phone charger. It also has 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Rear Parking Sensor, and Advanced Driver Assistant System.

Also Read | Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025


article_image3

Car with great mileage

Speaking of the engine, the Hyundai Venue is available in 3 engine options. The first is a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The second is a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 120 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. The third is a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 100 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque. The Hyundai Venue ex-showroom price in India starts from ₹7.94 lakh. The Hyundai Venue competes with SUVs like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Franks.

Also Read | Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

article_image4

Safe car

Note that the above discounts are taken from various websites. These discounts may vary based on state, location, dealership, stock, color, and variant. Therefore, contact your nearest dealer before buying the car.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details gcw

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025 and their sales figure gcw

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride gcw

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Recent Stories

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now? gcw

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?

Traveler's paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir SRI

Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir

Footall Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it unfair HRD

Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties shk

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties

ED raids locations in Kerala, Bengaluru, and other cities across India in SDPI probe dmn

ED raids locations in Kerala, Bengaluru, and other cities across India in SDPI probe

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon