Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer!

Hyundai is reportedly offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on its Venue 2025 model for March. Let's find out about the car's features and price.

Hyundai cars are in high demand in India. Good news if you're looking to buy a new Hyundai car! The Hyundai Venue SUV is being discounted in March 2025. According to Autocar India, you can save up to Rs 45,000 if you buy a Hyundai Venue at this time. Hyundai is also offering a discount of up to Rs 35,000 on the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol variant in the sportier N Line trims from March 2025. Contact your nearest dealer for more information. Here are the highlights, engine details, and price of the Hyundai Venue.

Safe car at a budget price

The Hyundai Venue comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, sunroof, auto AC, and wireless phone charger. It also has 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Rear Parking Sensor, and Advanced Driver Assistant System. Also Read | Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

Car with great mileage

Speaking of the engine, the Hyundai Venue is available in 3 engine options. The first is a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The second is a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 120 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. The third is a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 100 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque. The Hyundai Venue ex-showroom price in India starts from ₹7.94 lakh. The Hyundai Venue competes with SUVs like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Franks. Also Read | Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Safe car

Note that the above discounts are taken from various websites. These discounts may vary based on state, location, dealership, stock, color, and variant. Therefore, contact your nearest dealer before buying the car.

Latest Videos