Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx surprisingly topped SUV sales in February 2025, surpassing the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Tata Nexon and Punch secured fourth and fifth positions respectively, showcasing a dynamic shift in the SUV market.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

The Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai Creta have historically competed for the title of "king of SUVs." But the Fronx made a daring comeback and took the top place in February. The sub-4-meter SUV from Maruti Suzuki sold 21,461 units, 5,144 more than the Creta, which came in second. With 15,392 units, the Brezza came in third.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx may even surprise Maruti Suzuki by topping the sales rankings in February. The Fronx only sold 15,192 units in January, therefore its 21,461 unit sales are quite unusual. The Swift and Baleno helped Maruti Suzuki's hatchback market rise little last month, going from 71,627 units to 72,942 units year over year.

Also Read | Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai Creta

Despite selling 18,522 units in January 2025, the Creta only managed to sell 16,317 units in February. Hyundai reported 47,727 units sold domestically and 11,000 units exported per month. In February 2025, the Korean manufacturer's export sales increased 6.8% year over year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki appears to have made a lot of comebacks in February, as the Brezza finished third with 15,392 units. With 14,747 units sold, the SUV ranked as the ninth best-selling car. In December 2024, the sub-4-meter car was the best-selling vehicle.

Also Read | 5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Tata Nexon and Tata Punch

The Mahindra Scorpio was held at bay by the two Tata SUVs, the Nexon and the Punch, which fought their way to fourth and fifth place. The Punch reported 14,559 units sold, compared to 15,349 for the Nexon. With 16,231 sales, the Punch was the second-best SUV in January 2025, while the Nexon came in at number eight with 15,397.

Also Read | 2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

