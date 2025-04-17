Hyundai Nexo offers 700 km range with cutting-edge tech and ADAS safety
The Hyundai Nexo, a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), offers an impressive 700 km range. The second-generation Nexo SUV showcases advanced technology and smart features.
The second-generation Nexo SUV boasts advanced technology and smart features, surpassing its predecessor.
Powered by a 150 kW electric motor, the Nexo SUV achieves 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and has a top speed of 179 km/h. Hyundai Nexo prioritizes safety with 9 airbags and ADAS features like emergency braking and surround-view camera.
The Nexo's interior features a twin-deck center console, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.
