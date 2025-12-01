In November 2025, TVS Motor Company achieved a record by selling 5,19,508 units, marking a 30% year-on-year growth. This progress is significant, with electric vehicle sales notably increasing by 46%.

In November 2025, TVS Motor Company registered very strong growth in its sales. A total of 5,19,508 units were sold. This is a huge achievement, marking a 30% year-on-year growth, as only 4,01,250 units were sold in the same month last year. High demand for two-wheelers and electric vehicles is a major reason for this progress.

27% Increase in Two-Wheeler Sales

TVS achieved significant growth in the two-wheeler sector. Sales in this segment rose to 4,97,841 units, which is 27% higher compared to 3,92,473 units last year. In India alone, two-wheeler sales increased by 20% to reach 3,65,608 units.

Motorcycle Sales

The motorcycle segment brought great success to TVS. While 1,80,247 units were sold in November 2024, sales rose to 2,42,222 units in November 2025, marking a 34% increase.

Strong Growth in Scooters

The scooter segment also continued to see good growth. With a 27% increase over last year, TVS registered sales of 2,10,222 units in this segment. The continued demand for scooters for urban commuting is the reason for this growth.

New Record in Electric Vehicles Too

Interest in electric vehicles is continuously increasing. TVS achieved excellent results in this segment as well. Electric vehicle sales grew by 46% to reach 38,307 units. This showcases the company's strength in the EV space.

Massive Growth in International Markets

TVS also recorded significant progress in its global business. In November 2025, 1,48,315 units were sold in foreign markets. Of these, two-wheelers alone accounted for 1,32,233 units. The three-wheeler segment saw a 147% growth, with sales increasing from 8,777 units to 21,667 units.

The Strength of TVS Company

TVS Motor Company holds a leading position not only in sales growth but also in quality and service. It sells vehicles in 80 countries and has four high-tech factories in India and Indonesia. Notably, it is the only two-wheeler company to have received the Deming Prize for quality. Consistently ranking first in J.D. Power surveys is a great testament to the company's reliability.