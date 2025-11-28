Just Rs 18,000! Mahindra Launches Cool BE6 Electric Car for Kids; Read Details
Mahindra has launched a new electric ride-on car for kids, designed after its BE6 Formula E edition car. It comes with a remote control, Bluetooth audio system, and safety features.
Image Credit : Google
Mahindra BE6 Kids Car
Mahindra, a brand for car lovers, now offers a BE6 Formula E ride-on car for kids. It features LED lights and opening doors, making the driving experience feel like a real adventure.
Ride-on car for kids
This ride-on car has a Bluetooth audio system. It features a large single seat with a seatbelt for safety. Parents can use a remote control. Priced at ₹18,000, deliveries start next year.
