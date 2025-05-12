Image Credit : Google

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Among the more budget-friendly models, the Grand i10 Nios offers substantial discounts. The CNG variant boasts up to Rs 80,000 off, while petrol manual trims (except the base Era) come with up to Rs 75,000 discount.

Buyers opting for the petrol AMT version can enjoy a Rs 60,000 benefit, and the entry-level variant still receives a Rs 45,000 discount. The Aura sedan is also part of this deal, with the CNG version getting up to Rs 65,000 off. Petrol variants – manual and automatic – are offered with discounts up to Rs 50,000, while the base E model has a lower benefit of Rs 25,000.