Hyundai May 2025 offers: Up to Rs 4 Lakh off on Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Alcazar and Ioniq 5
Hyundai India offers massive discounts of up to Rs 4 lakh on select cars and SUVs in May 2025. These limited-time offers apply to unsold 2024 and new 2025 models, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and EVs, at select dealerships.
Hyundai Car Discounts
Grand i10 Nios Big Offers
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Among the more budget-friendly models, the Grand i10 Nios offers substantial discounts. The CNG variant boasts up to Rs 80,000 off, while petrol manual trims (except the base Era) come with up to Rs 75,000 discount.
Buyers opting for the petrol AMT version can enjoy a Rs 60,000 benefit, and the entry-level variant still receives a Rs 45,000 discount. The Aura sedan is also part of this deal, with the CNG version getting up to Rs 65,000 off. Petrol variants – manual and automatic – are offered with discounts up to Rs 50,000, while the base E model has a lower benefit of Rs 25,000.
Exter and Xcent Discounts
Hyundai Exter and Xcent
Discounts on Hyundai's compact SUV, the Exter, vary considerably across its range. The entry-level EX and EX(O) trims in both petrol and CNG receive only Rs 5,000 as a minimal benefit. However, the higher variants in both fuel types enjoy more substantial offers, with Rs 55,000 off on petrol and Rs 60,000 on CNG models. Similarly, the Xcent – still on sale in select markets – falls under Hyundai's discount radar for May.
Alcazar SUV Benefits
Hyundai Alcazar
For SUV enthusiasts, the older version of the Alcazar is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 65,000. Dealers still holding pre-facelift stock are providing these benefits to clear inventory. Meanwhile, the refreshed version of the Alcazar is sold with slightly lower offers of around Rs 50,000, offering a balance between updated features and price advantage.
Ioniq 5 EV ₹4 Lakh Off
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
The highest discount this month goes to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, with benefits reaching up to Rs 4 lakh. This deal aims to clear out the 2024 model before the upgraded Ioniq 5 arrives in India by October 2025. With electric mobility gaining traction, this offer presents a golden opportunity for EV enthusiasts to grab a flagship model at a hefty discount.