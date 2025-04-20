Can you afford Hyundai Creta on Rs 50,000 salary? Here’s the full EMI guide
Hyundai Creta base variant is available with attractive loan options. With ₹1 lakh down payment, EMIs can be as low as ₹16,000/month, making it accessible even on a ₹50,000 salary. Explore various loan terms and interest rates to find the best fit.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 01:50 PM
1 Min read
Hyundai Creta, a top-selling car in India, ranges from ₹11.11 lakh to ₹20.50 lakh. Banks offer attractive EMIs. Learn about the down payment and EMI for the base variant.
Get a loan of up to ₹10 lakh on the Hyundai Creta base variant with a ₹1 lakh down payment. A 7-year loan at 9% interest results in a ₹16,000 monthly EMI, easily affordable on a ₹50,000 salary.
A 6-year loan for the Creta has an EMI of ₹18,000 at 9% interest. CIBIL score isn't critical for new car loans. The petrol variant with a 5-year loan at 9% interest has a ₹21,000 EMI.
Features include a 1.5L petrol engine, manual transmission with 16-17 kmpl mileage, halogen headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, and a muscular front grill. Safety features include 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes, seatbelt reminders, and a high-speed alert.
