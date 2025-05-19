Hyundai has launched the new i20 Magna Executive variant at Rs 7.50 Lakh. It includes 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, iVT option, sunroof & Bose system, offering premium features at a competitive price.

The Magna Executive variant comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) - features typically found in higher-end models. It also gets 15-inch wheels with full wheel covers, rear AC vents, and a digital cluster with a multi-information display.