Hyundai Exter hits 150,000 units sold – A new milestone in 21 months
The Hyundai Exter has achieved a remarkable sales milestone, selling 150,000 units in just 21 months. A strong competitor to the Tata Punch, the Exter offers various features with a starting price of Rs 6 lakhs.
| Published : May 18 2025, 11:10 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Google
Hyundai Beats Tata Motors
The Tata Punch leads the SUV segment. Hyundai Exter gives tough competition to Punch. Now it has created a new record in sales. According to the sales data released by SIAM, 1.5 lakh Exter units have been sold till April 2025.
Image Credit : Google
Tata Punch setback
Exter achieved the feat of selling one lakh units in just 13 months, i.e. in August 2024. 50,000 units were sold after eight months. Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are direct competitors. Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 are also in this competition. The Exter follows Hyundai's 'parametric' design language.
Image Credit : Google
Hyundai Exter leads
The front features a split-headlamp setup with 'H'-shaped LED - DRLs, a wide black grille, and a silver skid plate. Flared wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and body cladding are on the side. Available in 5 variants, it has 6 airbags. The 1.2 liter engine has 82 hp power. Starting price is Rs.6 lakh. Gives 19.4 kmpl mileage. Gives 27.10 kmpl mileage on CNG.
Image Credit : our own
Hyundai Exter Price
It has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, over 60 connected car features, and OTA updates. It also has a dual-monitoring dashboard camera and cruise control. Two new variants S Smart and SX Smart have been introduced. Price ranges from Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh. Available in 1.2 liter petrol and CNG engine options.
Image Credit : Hyundai
Features of Exter car
5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission options are available. The S Smart gets rear AC vents, tire pressure monitoring system, LED DRL, LED taillamps, and 15-inch steel wheels. The SX Smart gets projector headlamps, shark fin antenna, push button start/stop, leatherette seat upholstery, and rear parking camera.
