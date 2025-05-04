The Indian auto market in April 2025 showcased a blend of affordability and luxury, with high demand for MPVs, hatchbacks, and SUVs.

The Indian auto industry saw a mix of affordability and luxury in April 2025. These vehicles, which range from MPVS to hatchbacks and small SUVs, showed a lot of demand last month. The car-selling industry emphasizes how crucial affordability, fuel economy, and usefulness are in the Indian auto industry. Here is a list of the top 10 automobiles sold in India in April 2025, according to Motoroctane, for more information.

Hyundai Creta

Thanks to its modern design, spacious cabin, and selection of engines (diesel, petrol, and turbo-petrol), the Hyundai Creta continues to be the best-selling vehicle in India. It is now a popular urban family vehicle thanks to the last makeover, which included ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, and a 360-degree camera. The business sold 17,016 units in April 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With 16,996 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the second-best-selling sedan in the market in April 2025. The popular automobile in India has a 1.2-liter petrol engine and is fuel-efficient.

Maruti Brezza

With its dependable petrol engine, contemporary amenities, and useful interior, Maruti's small SUV, the Brezza, continues to draw in urban shoppers. It sold 16,971 units in April 2025 and is renowned for its effectiveness and low operating expenses.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The multifunctional Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is still a favorite among families. Its 1.5-liter gasoline engine, fuel efficiency, and spaciousness are all factors. In April 2025, 15,780 copies of the Ertiga were sold.

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV enthusiasts admire the Mahindra Scorpio for its tough exterior and powerful diesel engine. One of the top-selling vehicles of April 2025 offers cruise control, automated climate control, a powerful 2.2-liter engine, and seating for up to nine people. Last month, 15,534 units of the automobile were sold.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is distinguished by its distinctive style, 5-star safety certification, and several engine options, including EV, diesel, and gasoline. It also has many drive modes, a sunroof option, and a computerized cockpit. Families and young consumers find the automobile appealing; in April 2025, almost 15457 units were sold.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Swift's fast 1.2-liter petrol engine, excellent mileage, and updated look make it a popular hatchback. A 9-inch screen, smartphone wireless connectivity, cruise control, and six airbags are all standard on the upgraded model. The car manufacturer sold 14592 cars last month.

Maruti Fronx

The Fronx, Maruti's small crossover, is becoming increasingly well-liked because to its SUV-like appearance and range of engine options, including a turbo-petrol. It has enhanced safety systems, a heads-up display, a 9-inch touchscreen, and a mileage of up to 22.89 km/l. In April of current year, the business sold 14,345 units.

Maruti Wagon R

The tall-boy physique and adaptability of the Maruti Wagon R are well-known. It is a popular choice for families seeking dependability and room. It features a handy 7-inch touchscreen interface, two gasoline engine options, and one CNG type. It also boasts excellent fuel efficiency. There were 13,413 units sold.

Baleno

The top-selling luxury hatchback, the Baleno, boasts a roomy cabin, a 1.2-liter gasoline engine, and high-end features including a 9-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display. It is available in CNG and gasoline. This last month, 13,180 automobiles were sold.