Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales, Outshines Hyundai Exter in Micro SUV Race
The Tata Punch has crossed 6 lakh sales, outpacing the Hyundai Exter's 1.54 lakh units. The Punch's diverse powertrain options and safety ratings contribute to its popularity, while the Exter appeals to younger buyers with features.
Best Micro SUV in India 2025
Tata Motors has achieved a significant sales milestone with the Tata Punch. Launched in October 2021, it has sold over 6 lakh units, establishing itself as a major player in the sub-compact SUV segment. Its affordability and wide range of powertrain options have contributed to its success.
Tata Punch 6 Lakh Sales
The Tata Punch competes with the Hyundai Exter. Within two years, the Exter sold around 1.54 lakh units by April 2025. While this is a solid performance, it lags behind the Punch's rapid success.
Top-Selling Tata Car
One key factor behind the Punch's popularity is its powertrain options, including petrol, CNG, and electric. Its 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP further enhance its appeal. In FY2025, the Punch contributed 36% of Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales and held a 38% market share in the micro SUV segment.
Tata Punch Market Share FY25
Data from Tata reveals that about 70% of ICE Punch buyers are first-time car owners. Additionally, 25% of Punch.ev owners are women. Demand is geographically balanced, with 24% from Tier-1, 42% from Tier-2, and 34% from Tier-3 cities.
Hyundai Exter Sales
The Hyundai Exter targets younger buyers with features like a sunroof, connected car tech, and India's first twin-cylinder CNG setup in its segment. It's Hyundai's third best-performing SUV, accounting for 20% of the brand's SUV sales in FY2025. However, the Punch still holds a significant lead in overall reach and customer adoption.