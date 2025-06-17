The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are strong contenders in the sub-4-meter compact SUV segment. Which one offers the best value for your money?

Nexon Vs Venue: The sub-4-meter compact SUV segment is popular among buyers as there are many options to choose from. In this segment, the Tata Nexon is a popular choice as it is a safe SUV and is available in petrol, diesel, and CNG options. On the other hand, buyers can also look at the Hyundai Venue. It comes with petrol and diesel engine options and has Level-1 ADAS for safety.

Which one between the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue offers better value for money?

Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Price

The base variant of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other hand, the base variant of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Fuel Efficiency

As per ARAI, the Tata Nexon petrol engine has a fuel efficiency of 17.44 kmpl for the manual transmission and 17.18 kmpl for the automatic transmission. For diesel, the ARAI fuel efficiency is 23.23 kmpl for the manual transmission and 24.07 kmpl for the automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 24.02 kmpl for the manual and 18.03 kmpl for the petrol automatic variant. For the diesel manual, the ARAI mileage is 24.2 kmpl for the manual variant.

Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Features

Both the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue offer a long list of features. The Tata Nexon gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, six airbags, and more. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue gets a regular sunroof, three driving modes, and Level-1 ADAS for safety.

The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are popular sub-4-meter compact SUVs in the market. Those looking for a diesel automatic SUV and slightly better fuel efficiency can look at the Tata Nexon. However, those looking for more fuel efficiency from a petrol or diesel manual gearbox can look at the Hyundai Venue.