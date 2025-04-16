Honda Dio 125 updated: New styling, smart features and 2 variants revealed
Honda has launched the updated Dio 125 scooter in India with new features, styling, and enhanced connectivity. The new model is OBD2B compliant and available in two variants: DLX and H-Smart.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated 2025 Honda Dio 125. It's now OBD2B compliant and available at dealerships nationwide. The DLX variant is priced at ₹96,749 (ex-showroom), while the H-Smart costs ₹1,02,144 (ex-showroom).
The Dio 125 is powered by a 123.92cc single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine, producing 6.11kW of power and 10.5Nm of torque. It also features Honda's Idling Stop System for improved fuel efficiency.
The scooter is now compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling turn-by-turn navigation and call/message alerts. Additional features include a smart key and a USB Type-C charging port.
"For over 21 years, Dio has been an iconic name, standing for style, performance, and reliability," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of HMSI. The new Dio 125 caters to evolving customer preferences.
