Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP launched in India at Rs 12.35 lakh | Check features and more
The Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP has been launched in India at Rs 12.35 lakh. This bike boasts a 999cc engine, streetfighter design, and advanced features.
| Published : May 24 2025, 12:57 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Google
Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has added the CB 1000 Hornet SP to its premium lineup. Priced at Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it's available at dealerships nationwide. With its sporty design and powerful engine, this bike aims to attract riders seeking a bold and performance-oriented machine.

High-Performance Engine
The CB 1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999cc inline-four-cylinder engine. It produces 155 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission, providing smooth gear shifts and dynamic performance. Whether on urban roads or long highway rides, the powertrain ensures a thrilling riding experience.

Streetfighter-Inspired Design
The CB 1000 Hornet SP's design is aggressive and inspired by streetfighter styling. The front end features a sleek headlight integrated with LED daytime running lights, while LED turn indicators are positioned above the headlamp.

Robust Frame and Suspension
The front suspension is handled by Showa SFF-BP forks, while the rear features an Öhlins TTX36 monoshock, both contributing to a balanced and comfortable ride. The suspension system is tuned for both daily riding and spirited cornering.

Brakes and Wheels
The CB 1000 Hornet SP rides on stylish alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. For braking, it features dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. This setup ensures confident braking performance.
