Honda has launched the Rebel 500 cruiser motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open, with deliveries starting in June 2025.

In terms of appearance, the Honda Rebel has a typical cruiser road presence, with a low-slung seat, broad handlebars, and a high-mounted fuel tank, which is visually pleasing. The manufacturer has fitted the car with circular LED headlights and round-shaped turn indicators on both ends. The engine is totally exposed, making it stand out in the sector.

For comfort, the Rebel 500 has a split seating layout with no grab grips for the pillion. The suspension configuration is governed by a traditional telescopic front fork, while the rear portion is equipped with twin shock absorbers.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and Showa dual rear shock absorbers, while braking is managed by a 296mm front disc and 240mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS for added safety. It rides on Dunlop tyres, sized 130/90-16 (front) and 150/80-16 (rear).

Now for the crucial component: the engine! It has a 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that can produce up to 45.59 BHP at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox is attached to the device.

Customers can easily access all the important information, including speed, RPM, fuel capacity, and other parameters, thanks to the bike's single-pod instrument console.

The Rebel 500 is being retailed exclusively via Honda's premium BigWing Topline network in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Bookings can also be made online through the official Honda BigWing website.