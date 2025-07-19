Hero Vida Vx2: Affordable Electric Scooter with 140+ Km Range and Practical Features
The Hero Vida Vx2 electric scooter offers a practical and affordable urban riding solution with a 140+ km range, removable dual battery system, and a competitive price point.
Image Credit : Hero website
Dual Battery E-Scooter
A key highlight of the Vida Vx2 is its 140+ km real-world range on a single charge. Its removable dual battery system allows for home charging or easy swapping.
Image Credit : Hero website
Vx2 Scooter Features
With a comfy seat, ample boot space, and a stylish headlamp, the scooter appeals to young riders. LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster are expected.
Image Credit : Social Media
Vida Vx2 Electric Scooter
The Vida Vx2 is powered by a hub motor and supports multiple riding modes, including Eco, Ride, and Sport. It also features reverse assist and regenerative braking.
Image Credit : Social Media
Affordable Electric Scooter
The Vida Vx2 stands out with its competitive pricing and Hero's reliable after-sales service network. The scooter is expected on roads in late 2025 or early 2026.
