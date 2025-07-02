Image Credit : Hero website

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle arm, Vida, has expanded its two-wheeler portfolio with the launch of the VX2 electric scooter, its most affordable offering to date.

With a pay-per-kilometer battery plan beginning at just Rs 0.96/km, the VX2, which is priced at Rs 59,490 (ex-showroom) under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, is a calculated effort to make EV ownership more affordable.

The VX2 joins the current V2 family, which also includes the V2, V2 Pro, V2 Lite, and V2 Plus, and is the first Vida scooter with a battery subscription plan. Customers who want to buy the VX2 Go outright may do so for Rs 99,490, while the more expensive VX2 Plus will sell for Rs 1,09,990, both ex-showroom.