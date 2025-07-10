Hero MotoCorp slashes Vida VX2 Go price: Grab the EV at Rs 44,990!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida VX2 Go electric scooter has seen a significant price drop from Rs 59,490 to Rs 44,990. This limited-time offer aims to attract budget-conscious buyers seeking urban mobility solutions with the unique BaaS option.
Vida VX2 Go Price Reduction
In a surprising move, Hero MotoCorp's Vida has dropped the price of its VX2 Go. Launched at Rs 59,490, it's now available at a limited-time price of Rs 44,990.
Hero Vida Electric Scooter
The Rs 15,000 price drop aims to attract more buyers, especially those seeking affordable electric mobility options in urban areas. The Vida VX2 was launched last week in two variants: VX2 Go and VX2 Plus. While both models share similar styling and design, the key differentiator lies in the battery setup.
Vida VX2 Go Offer
The Plus variant offers a larger battery pack, resulting in a higher top speed, better range, and quicker acceleration. On the other hand, the VX2 Go is primarily designed for city use. One of the unique features of the VX2 series is the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model. This option allows customers to purchase the scooter without directly buying the battery. Instead, they can choose to pay per kilometer used.
Vida VX2 New Price
This makes it much more budget-friendly. The BaaS version of the VX2 was also introduced at Rs 59,490 but is now bundled with the new discounted price of Rs 44,990. This is a great deal for the public. This pricing strategy clearly reflects Hero MotoCorp's efforts to make a strong impact in the competitive electric scooter market.
Hero Vida Electric Scooter Discount
This will help Vida expand its presence and attract first-time EV users. It helps the brand stay competitive with other companies offering budget-friendly e-scooters in India. The company has not confirmed how long this discounted price will be available. For those planning to buy a convenient electric scooter at an affordable price, the VX2 Go at Rs 44,990 offers excellent value.