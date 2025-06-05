Image Credit : Google

As Ather's first family scooter, Rizta expanded Ather's product range and played a key role in serving a larger customer segment in the country. Since increasing deliveries in the second quarter of FY2025, Ather's market share has grown considerably in key states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Rizta is now a buyer favorite, accounting for about 60% of total sales. Its popularity stems from its balance of practical features, smart technology, and comfort. According to vehicle data, Rizta and the Ather 450 series have made Ather the #1 brand in South India in the last quarter of FY25.