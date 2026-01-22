Triumph has launched the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 with significant updates. Both models feature an improved 660cc engine, now producing 95 hp and 68 Nm of torque.

Triumph has launched the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. Both bikes receive their biggest updates yet. They now offer more power and torque, along with new color options and new graphics. Major improvements have been made not just in looks but also in the engine, chassis, and styling. Both bikes are expected to be launched in the Indian market in the next few months.

2026 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Updates

The Tiger Sport 660 has been specially improved for touring. It now has an 18.6-liter fuel tank, which increases its range on long distances. The bodywork has been revised to provide better protection from wind and weather. The windscreen is now adjustable and offers more coverage. Suspension is handled by Showa USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with 150mm of travel on both sides. The rear shock now has a remote preload adjustment, making it easier to adjust for a pillion or luggage. Its curb weight is reported to be 211 kg.

What's New in the 2026 Triumph Trident 660?

The new Trident 660 has been made sportier and more attractive than before. Its body design has been revised, the fuel tank is now wider and better shaped, the seat has also been redesigned, and the headlight is now reminiscent of the larger Trident 800. The company says these changes have made the bike more comfortable and powerful.

Mechanically, it includes a new Showa rear shock with preload and rebound adjustment. The front is equipped with 41mm USD forks. The braking system remains unchanged, with dual 310mm discs and Nissin calipers. The tires continue to be Michelin Road 5. The bike's curb weight is 195 kg, and the seat height is 810mm, which is comfortable for most riders.

Engine is More Powerful Than Before

The 660cc inline three-cylinder engine in both bikes has been further improved. This engine now produces 95 hp of power, an increase of 14 hp, and 68 Nm of torque. The company claims that 80% of the torque is available at just 3,000 rpm, which helps in riding the bikes comfortably in the city and on the highway. Triumph has also improved the throttle system, airbox, cylinder head, and cooling system. The redline has been raised to 12,650 rpm, further enhancing performance. Overall, both 2026 bikes are more powerful, comfortable, and premium than before.