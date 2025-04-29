Hero HF 100 updated to meet OBD-2B norms, priced at Rs 60,118
The Hero HF 100 has been updated to comply with OBD-2B emission norms. While the price has seen a slight increase, the bike's design and features remain unchanged. The updated model is now available at Rs 60,118.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 05:29 PM
2 Min read
Price Increase and Variant: The Hero HF 100 is available in a single variant and has seen a moderate price increase of Rs 1,100. This price hike, while small, reflects the added compliance with OBD2B standards, which are becoming mandatory for many vehicles. The bike continues to be available in two colors: Black with Blue graphics and Black with Red graphics.
Engine Details and Performance: Powering the HF 100 is a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.02 hp and 8.05 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox, delivering a reliable and efficient ride. The same engine is also used in other popular Hero models like the updated Passion Plus and Splendor Plus, known for their durability and performance.
No Major Design Changes: Aside from the compliance-related update, the Hero HF 100 remains largely unchanged. It continues to offer the same design, features, and performance as before, making it a solid option for commuters seeking an economical and dependable motorcycle.
Hero HF 100 Bike: With the OBD2B update, the Hero HF 100 now meets stringent emission standards while retaining its popular features. Despite the slight price increase, the HF 100 continues to offer good value, retaining its appeal for budget-conscious riders seeking performance and reliability.
