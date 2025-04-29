Hero Splendor+ to Hero Xtreme 125R: Check 5 best bikes under Rs 1 lakh
Looking for a motorbike under Rs 1 lakh? Explore five options offering value, style, and performance. From daily commutes to exciting rides, these bikes cater to various needs, with details on ex-showroom prices, features, and dimensions.
Looking for a motorbike that doesn't cost more than Rs 1 lakh? There are several alternatives available on the market that combine value, style, and performance. These bikes meet a variety of purposes while being reasonably priced, from dependable commuting to thrilling excursions.
To assist you in making an educated decision, we examine five bikes, including information on their ex-showroom costs, salient characteristics, and measurements.
TVS Raider 125
The TVS Raider 125, which retails for between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,02,000 (ex-showroom), completes the list. This 124.8cc air-cooled bike has a claimed 56 kmpl and is equipped with an LED headlight, a complete digital reverse LCD instrument cluster, and, in certain models, riding modes (Power and Eco).
The bike's dimensions are 2,070 mm in length, 785 mm in width, 1,028 mm in height, 1,326 mm in wheelbase, 180 mm in ground clearance, 123 kg kerb weight, and a 10-liter fuel tank.
Bajaj Pulsar 125
The famous Pulsar spirit is brought to the budget segment with the Bajaj Pulsar 125, which starts at Rs 85,178 (ex-showroom). With features like telescopic front forks, a digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connection, and the recognizable wolf-eyed headlight, the 124.4cc air-cooled engine is said to provide 51 kmpl.
The bike has dimensions of 2,055 x 755 x 1,060 mm, a wheelbase of 1,320 mm, a ground clearance of 165 mm, and a kerb weight of 140 kg. The bike can hold 11.5 liters of petrol in its tank.
Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R, which is priced at Rs 96,425 for the IBS version and Rs 1,00,100 for the ABS version (ex-showroom), is ideal for individuals who want a sportier ride. Along with amenities like split seats, a digital instrument display, and LED headlights, its 125cc air-cooled engine is said to provide 66 kmpl of fuel economy.
It provides agility and stability with its dimensions of 2,009mm (long), 793mm (width), 1,051mm (height), 1,319mm wheelbase, 180mm ground clearance, 10litre fuel tank, and 136kg kerb weight.
Honda SP125
The Honda SP125 comes next, with the drum version costing Rs 89,468 (ex-showroom) and the disc version costing Rs 93,468 (ex-showroom). With a claimed fuel efficiency of 60 kmpl, this 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder bike has contemporary features including an LED headlight, a digital-analog instrument cluster, and a quiet start system.
With dimensions of 2,020 x 785 x 1,103 mm, a wheelbase of 1,285 mm, a ground clearance of 160 mm, and a kerb weight of 116 kg, it is ideally suited for city commuting. There are 11.2 liters of petrol in the tank.
Hero Splendor+
The Hero Splendor+, which costs between Rs 77,176 and Rs 80,176 (ex-showroom), is a well-liked option for everyday commuters. Its remarkable stated fuel economy of about 70 km/l is provided by its 97.2cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. An analog instrument cluster, tubeless tires, an electronic start, and an Integrated Braking System (IBS) are some of the salient characteristics.