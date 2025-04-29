Image Credit : Hero website

Looking for a motorbike that doesn't cost more than Rs 1 lakh? There are several alternatives available on the market that combine value, style, and performance. These bikes meet a variety of purposes while being reasonably priced, from dependable commuting to thrilling excursions.

To assist you in making an educated decision, we examine five bikes, including information on their ex-showroom costs, salient characteristics, and measurements.