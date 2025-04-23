1 5

Hero MotoCorp has significantly reduced the prices of its electric scooter range, the Vida V2, creating a new wave in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment. With this move, the Vida V2 has become much more affordable than other popular scooters like the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, which are currently priced between ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh. The Vida V2 is now available in three variants: Light, Plus, and Pro.