Hero slashes Vida V2 electric scooter price by up to Rs 32,000
Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero has announced a significant price reduction for its electric scooter, the Vida V2. With a price drop of up to ₹32,000, this presents a great opportunity for those considering an electric scooter.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Revised Prices of Vida V2 Variants:
The Vida V2 Light is now ₹22,000 less than its previous price. The Vida V2 Plus has received the highest price reduction of ₹32,000. Meanwhile, the Vida V2 Pro's price has been reduced by ₹14,700. This price reduction makes the Vida series a strong contender for customers looking for affordable electric scooters with advanced features.
Battery, Range, and Features:
The Vida V2 Light comes with a 2.2 kWh battery, offering a range of 94 km (IDC) and a speed of 69 km/h. It features a 7-inch TFT display, LED projector headlamp, regenerative braking, keyless entry, and two riding modes - Eco and Ride. The Vida V2 Plus includes a 3.44 kWh battery, a range of 143 km/h, and a top speed of 85 km/h. It also features turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, and vehicle telematics.
Top Variant with Longest Range:
The Vida V2 Pro is the highest variant, powered by a 3.94 kWh battery. It offers a maximum range of 165 km and a speed of 90 km/h, making it suitable for long journeys. It combines strong performance with smart features to cater to premium users.
Warranty and Long-Term Value:
All Vida V2 models come with a 5-year or 50,000 km vehicle warranty and a 3-year or 30,000 km battery warranty. With the new lower prices and solid features, the Vida V2 series is now a valuable choice for Indian electric scooter buyers. 8-seater cars that give 23 km mileage.. You can travel with more than 7 people!