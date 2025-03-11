Faast F4, Freedum LI and more: OPG Mobility makes EVs more affordable - starting at Rs 49,999!

Read Full Gallery

OPG Mobility (formerly Okaya EV) reduces prices on Ferrato electric scooters, passing supplier cost benefits to customers. Models like Faast F4 and Freedum LI now start at ₹49,999, reflecting a commitment to affordable, high-quality EV solutions.

Formerly known as Okaya EV, OPG Mobility has decided to improve affordability in the electric vehicle market by reducing the prices of its Ferrato series scooters. This decision reflects the company's commitment to directly passing supplier cost benefits to customers. The price reductions apply to models like Ferrato Faast F4, Ferrato Faast F2F, and Ferrato Freedum LI, with prices now starting at Rs 49,999 and going up to Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom).

It is noteworthy that MotoFaast and Faast F3 are not affected by the revisions. Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman of OPG Mobility, spoke about this, emphasizing the company's vision of "Make in India for the world." Integrating MTEKPOWER into its operations strengthens domestic manufacturing and innovation. This move is a testament to their commitment to cost-effective, high-quality EV solutions.

He also stated that it advances the global shift towards cleaner mobility while ultimately contributing to India's economic growth. Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of OPG Mobility, reaffirmed the company's aim to make sustainable mobility affordable and technologically advanced. With the addition of MTEKPOWER, OPG Mobility is now at the forefront of battery technology and energy solutions.

Streamlining supply chains and enhanced vendor partnerships have enabled direct cost savings for customers, strengthening OPG's role in supporting the "Make in India" initiative. By prioritizing customer benefits, OPG Mobility ensures that its EV offerings maintain high performance, durability, and safety.

The revised pricing strategy aligns with the brand's long-term vision of providing sophisticated yet cost-effective electric mobility solutions. The company stated that this price reduction is a significant milestone in OPG Mobility's evolution, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

