Tata Tiago EV March offer: Get up to Rs 1 lakh discount on this electric car! Check features and other details

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on their Tiago EV electric cars for the month of March, including green bonus and exchange bonus offers.

Tata Motors, like every month, has announced offers on their cars for this March as well. Along with the discount, a green bonus is also being offered for these cars. It is said that you can get a discount of up to one lakh rupees when buying the Tiago EV electric hatchback this month. The company is offering different discounts on the 2024 model and the 2025 model. It is said that green bonus, exchange bonus, and scrappage bonus are included in the discount list.

Safe Electric Car

Tata Tiago EV Features The Tata Tiago EV was launched in September 2022. The Tiago EV is available in 4 variants. It comes in 5 colors. The company has introduced some updates to this model.

Tata Tiago

The 2024 Tata Tiago EV now includes auto-dimming IRVM. These features are in the top 'XZ+ Tech Lux' variant. This electric hatchback has a USB Type-C charging port. All Tiago EV models now come with a new gear selector knob.

Tata Tiago at Discounted Price

The Tiago electric car has 2 driving modes. This EV reaches 60 kmph from zero in 5.7 seconds. It has an eight-speaker system, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and electric ORVM.

Note that the discounts mentioned are based on information from various platforms. These discounts may vary depending on the state, city, dealership, stock, color, and variant. Check with your local dealer before buying.

