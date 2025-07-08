Maruti Alto K10 deal alert: Big savings on petrol, CNG and automatic variants!
Amazing discount on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10! Offer available on petrol, CNG, and automatic versions. With 6 airbags, great mileage, and a low price, it's perfect for middle-class families.
Image Credit : meta ai
Maruti Alto K10 Price
Maruti Alto K10 ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 4.23 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh for the VXi S-CNG version. Big offers this month! Up to Rs 62,000 off.
Image Credit : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Features
7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen (Android Auto & Apple CarPlay), 4-speaker sound system, keyless entry, power-adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, manual AC.
Image Credit : our own
Alto K10 Safety Features
6 airbags in all versions, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system, engine immobilizer, child lock, and central locking.
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Alto K10 Engine and Performance
1.0L K-Series Dual Jet petrol engine, 5-speed manual & 5-speed AMT, 66 bhp torque, 89 Nm. Same engine and manual transmission in CNG version. Petrol Manual- 24.39 kmpl, Petrol AMT- 24.90 kmpl, CNG Manual- 33.85 km/kg
