Ducati Panigale V4 2025 launching in India: Check expected features, engine and more

Ducati is launching the Panigale V4 model in India today. This sports bike is already available in international markets. The updated version has several changes, including a new dashboard, chassis, revised ergonomics, and swingarm.

Ducati Panigale V4: The updated sports bike is expected to have a revised fairing, which is expected to increase aerodynamic performance by 4 percent. In addition, the mudguard design has been changed, and the area in front of the radiators is expected to improve the performance of the cooling system, especially the oil cooler.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Expected Features The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 will feature a suite of electronic control systems. The electronic control systems of the updated sports bike include Ducati Traction Control EVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Ducati Power Launch EVO, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Quickshift 2.0. The new Panigale V4 will be integrated with 70 sensors to monitor various parameters. Also Read | Hero Xoom 125 Scooter: Check features, variants, mileage, range, EMI options and price Interestingly, the DVO developed by Ducati Corse for MotoGP analyzes the ground forces acting on the sports bike and the load it takes in various riding conditions. The data is enhanced by connecting with the intelligence in the IMU inertial platform. The DQS 2.0 system operates only on the angular position sensor of the gear drum, which enables the use of the gear shift rod. This system eliminates the need for micro switches. This innovative design enhances the riding experience by creating a more direct connection and reduces the distance required for gear changes.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Dashboard Improvements The updated dashboard of the new Panigale V4 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display with an 8:3 aspect ratio, providing improved readability without obstructing the rider's view through the windshield. The safety glass in the dashboard will feature optical bonding technology to maintain clarity on a black background, even in bright daylight. Notably, the dashboard will have a new track display that will show information about G-meter readings, power and torque output, and lean angle. Also Read | Komaki X3: Two Electric Scooters for Just 1 Lakh - Limited Time Deal for Women's Day

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Expected Specifications The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 will be equipped with a Euro5+ compliant 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. The sports bike is expected to produce 214 bhp of power at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The updated Panigale V4 will be equipped with a standard six-speed gearbox with a quick shifter. 2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Revised Ergonomics The new Panigale V4 is expected to boast revised ergonomics, providing more space for the rider -- achievable by redesigning the fuel tank. Additionally, the footrests of the updated sports bike will be moved 10mm inward compared to the existing Panigale V4. This new addition not only increases the sports bike's ground clearance but also allows riders to keep their legs and feet more towards the center, therefore improving aerodynamic ergonomics.

