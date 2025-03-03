Hero Xoom 125 Scooter: Check features, variants, mileage, range, EMI options and price

The Hero Xoom 125 scooter combines style, performance, and affordability. It is available at a starting price of ₹86,900 and offers attractive finance options.

The Indian scooter market offers many choices, each catering to different needs and budgets. The Hero Xoom 125 is a stylish, feature-rich, performance-oriented scooter. It stands out for its power, design, and affordability.

Hero Xoom 125

One of the key highlights of the Hero Xoom 125 is its accessible pricing. The scooter starts at ₹86,900, making it competitive. Hero MotoCorp offers attractive finance options, allowing buyers to own it with a minimal down payment.

Hero Electric Scooter

The finance plan requires a down payment of just ₹10,000. Buyers can avail a loan at an interest rate of 9.7% for three years. The EMI is ₹2,899 per month for 36 months, ensuring financial ease for customers.

Hero Xoom 125 Features

The Hero Xoom 125 offers a modern and convenient riding experience. It features a digital speedometer, instrument cluster, front disc brake, and rear drum brake for enhanced safety. These features enhance the scooter's functionality.

Budget Scooter

The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine, delivering robust performance and excellent mileage. It ensures a smooth and efficient ride, making it a practical and stylish choice in its segment.

