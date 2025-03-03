Hero Xoom 125 Scooter: Check features, variants, mileage, range, EMI options and price

The Hero Xoom 125 scooter combines style, performance, and affordability. It is available at a starting price of ₹86,900 and offers attractive finance options.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

The Indian scooter market offers many choices, each catering to different needs and budgets. The Hero Xoom 125 is a stylish, feature-rich, performance-oriented scooter. It stands out for its power, design, and affordability.

budget 2025
article_image2

Hero Xoom 125

One of the key highlights of the Hero Xoom 125 is its accessible pricing. The scooter starts at ₹86,900, making it competitive. Hero MotoCorp offers attractive finance options, allowing buyers to own it with a minimal down payment.

article_image3

Hero Electric Scooter

The finance plan requires a down payment of just ₹10,000. Buyers can avail a loan at an interest rate of 9.7% for three years. The EMI is ₹2,899 per month for 36 months, ensuring financial ease for customers.

article_image4

Hero Xoom 125 Features

The Hero Xoom 125 offers a modern and convenient riding experience. It features a digital speedometer, instrument cluster, front disc brake, and rear drum brake for enhanced safety. These features enhance the scooter's functionality.

article_image5

Budget Scooter

The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine, delivering robust performance and excellent mileage. It ensures a smooth and efficient ride, making it a practical and stylish choice in its segment.

