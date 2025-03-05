Komaki X3: Two Electric Scooters for Just 1 Lakh - Limited Time Deal for Women's Day

Komaki Electric has launched the new X3 electric scooter, offering affordability, modern features, and performance. To celebrate Women's Day, Komaki is offering a special deal: buy two scooters for just ₹1 lakh!

Komaki Electric Vehicle has expanded its lineup with the launch of the new Komaki X3 electric scooter. Priced at ₹50,000 (ex-showroom), this model joins the brand's current lineup, which includes the SE, X-One, and MG series. The X3 aims to meet the growing demand for electric mobility in India by offering a balance of affordability, performance, and modern features.

Komaki X3

To celebrate International Women's Day, Komaki has introduced a special offer. Buyers can get two Komaki X3 scooters for about ₹1 lakh. This offer is available at authorized dealerships and select e-commerce platforms.

Komaki X3 Electric Scooter

The Komaki X3's design is practical. It has full LED lighting, including dual LED headlamps. The scooter has a digital dashboard, riding modes, and reverse assist. It comes in Garnet Red, Silver Grey, and Jet Black.

Komaki X3 Range

The Komaki X3, powered by a lithium-ion battery, is paired with a 3 kW electric motor. It hits 55 kmph. A full charge gives a 100 km range, perfect for daily commutes. It balances power and sustainability.

Komaki X3 Features

According to Kunjan Malhotra, co-founder of Komaki, the X3 is designed for women riders. This scooter shows the brand's commitment to innovation and mobility. "Our goal is to drive the EV revolution forward," he said.

