Considering Tata Punch EV? Here’s the price, EMI plans and range details
The Tata Punch EV is a compact electric SUV gaining popularity for its impressive mileage and battery capacity at a competitive price. With a range of 315 km and a top speed of 140 kmph, it offers a compelling package for budget-conscious buyers.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Amazing electric SUV from Tata
The demand for electric vehicles in the market has increased significantly. Accordingly, Tata Motors frequently offers new EV models. In this sequence, the compact electric SUV “Tata Punch EV” is attracting consumers. Punch EV is leading in key aspects like good mileage and battery capacity at a low price.
What is the price of Tata Punch EV?
The on-road price of the Tata Punch EV is approximately ₹10.45 lakhs. However, this price may vary depending on the state and dealer. For example, if you buy this car with a down payment of ₹40,000, you will have to pay an EMI of approximately ₹25,395 per month for 4 years at an interest rate of 9.8%. Loan approval depends on your personal credit score.
Powerful battery, charging system
The Punch EV uses a 25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It charges from 10% to 100% in 3.6 hours with an AC charger. The same battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 56 minutes using a DC fast charger. It can be easily used for daily commutes.
Mileage, Speed
Tata Motors claims that this car gives a driving range of up to 315 kilometers after a full charge. Moreover, it can reach a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds.
Best electric SUV on a budget
The Tata Punch EV stands as a great electric SUV for the Indian market. It has become a strong competitor in all major aspects like price, mileage, safety, and speed. It can be said to be a good option for those who want to buy an electric car.