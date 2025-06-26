Image Credit : our own

The on-road price of the Tata Punch EV is approximately ₹10.45 lakhs. However, this price may vary depending on the state and dealer. For example, if you buy this car with a down payment of ₹40,000, you will have to pay an EMI of approximately ₹25,395 per month for 4 years at an interest rate of 9.8%. Loan approval depends on your personal credit score.