Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev electric SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 21.49 lakh. The SUV boasts a 627 km range, dual-motor setup, and advanced features like a Neo QLED infotainment screen and 540-degree surround vision.

India's biggest producer of electric four-wheelers, Tata Motors, has revealed the Harrier.ev, a new electric SUV, and its initial cost. On July 2, reservations will open for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) models, and on June 27, the dual-motor quad-wheel drive (QWD) models' costs will be disclosed.

The Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75, and Empowered 75 all have ex-showroom, pan-India costs of Rs 21.49 lakh, Rs 21.99 lakh, Rs 23.99 lakh, and Rs 27.49 lakh, respectively. While an AC fast charger may be bought separately, these prices do not include the cost of the charger or installation.

Tata Harrier.ev: What will you get?

A 75 kWh battery pack powers the Harrier.ev, which has a 627 km (P1+P2) ARAI-certified range. The C75 variant's estimated range is between 480 and 505 km. Additionally, the car can be charged quickly, increasing its range by up to 250 km in 15 minutes. The battery pack comes with a lifetime guarantee for the initial private owner.

The electric SUV has a dual-motor arrangement that produces 238 PS (175 kW) in the back and 158 PS (116 kW) at the front, for a total torque of 504 Nm. It is said to be the quickest in its sector, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

The Harrier.ev has a 540-degree surround vision system, six terrain modes, and Quad Wheel Drive for off-road capability. An Ultra Glide Suspension system with Frequency Dependent Damping improves ride comfort.

The SUV's interior has a 36.9 cm (14.53-inch) infotainment screen that Harman created with Samsung's Neo QLED technology; it is said to be the first Neo QLED display ever made for use in a car. Ten JBL speakers, JBL audio modes, and Dolby Atmos compatibility are all part of the audio system. e-Valet Auto Park Assist, a Digi Access digital key, and Dri are examples of convenience features.