Four new models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Renault, and Nissan are likely to challenge the dominance of the Hyundai Creta in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Hyundai Creta currently dominates the mid-size SUV segment. However, it's likely to face stiff competition soon from four new models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Renault, and Nissan. Mainstream Indian companies Maruti and Tata are gearing up to launch the Escudo and Sierra during the 2025 Diwali season. Meanwhile, Renault and Nissan will introduce the new-gen Duster and Kite (rebadged Duster) in 2026. Let's examine these upcoming new SUVs.

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra will initially be introduced with an electric powertrain, followed by its ICE version. While the electric Sierra is built on the Acto Dot EV platform, the ICE-powered model will underpin the Atlas architecture. It is expected that the Sierra EV will share its powertrain with the Harrier EV, offering two battery pack options. An AWD system may also be available. Petrol and diesel versions are likely to come with 1.5L turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.

Maruti Escudo

The upcoming Maruti Escudo SUV, codenamed Y17, will be based on the Grand Vitara. It will be positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in the company's product lineup and will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Reports indicate that the Escudo will be longer than the Grand Vitara and offer a larger cargo area. It will only be offered with a 1.5-liter NA petrol mild hybrid powertrain to achieve a competitive price.

Renault Duster

The next-generation Renault Duster is one of the most anticipated upcoming SUVs in 2026. The SUV is expected to come with multiple engine options, including Kiger's 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine (for entry-level variants), a 1.3-liter turbo petrol, and a petrol-hybrid. The hybrid version will include a 94 bhp, 1.6-liter petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.2 kWh battery pack. This provides a combined power output of approximately 140 bhp.

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan India is preparing to launch a new mid-size SUV next year. It will primarily be a rebadged version of the new Duster, rumored to be named 'Nissan Kite'. This SUV will share its platform, engine, and features with the Renault Duster. However, it will have a distinct design inspired by Nissan's global design language. The Kite SUV is expected to offer more features than its Renault counterpart. Reports suggest it may be offered with 1.0-liter turbo petrol and 1.6-liter petrol hybrid powertrain options.