Compact Size, Massive Appeal: Tata Punch Hits New Milestone; Check Details
Tata Motors' micro SUV has achieved a massive milestone of 7 lakh unit sales. Its 5-star safety rating and the new facelift model starting at Rs. 5.59 lakh are key reasons for its success.
Tata Punch available at a price of Rs. 5.59 lakh
Though it's Tata Motors' smallest SUV, the Tata Punch has made a big mark in the Indian car market. Launched in 2021, this micro SUV hit the 7 lakh sales milestone in under five years. Its success is seen as a balance of urban utility, family needs, and safety.
Tata Punch Achievement
Punch sales, which began in October 2021, crossed 697,433 units by January 2026. An additional 2,567 cars were sold in early February 2026, officially hitting the 7 lakh mark. The Punch is the second SUV after the Tata Nexon to achieve this feat.
Tata Punch Sales Details
January 2026 was the best month ever for the Punch. 19,257 units were sold that month, a 19% growth over the previous year. The Punch and Nexon together boosted Tata Motors' monthly passenger vehicle sales to 70,222 units.
Tata Punch Price
The new Punch facelift, launched on Jan 13, is a key reason for the sales boost. Starting at Rs. 5.59 lakh, it has a Punch EV-like interior, new features, and a turbo petrol engine for the first time. It's offered in 33 variants, including petrol, CNG, and electric options.
Tata Punch Safety
Safety is another key pillar of the Punch's success. It got a 5-star safety rating even before its launch, boosting customer trust. Its SUV traits like high ground clearance and easy entry/exit, combined with a low price and safety, make it a reliable family SUV.
