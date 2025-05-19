With all competitors in the two-wheeler segment embracing electric mobility, Yamaha's entry was inevitable. A recent report reveals Yamaha's partnership with Bengaluru-based EV startup River to develop and manufacture its first global electric scooter.

This marks Yamaha's entry into the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment and a shift in its product strategy. Codenamed RY01, this Yamaha electric scooter is based on the River Indie, utilizing the same powertrain and BMS.