Coming in 2025: Yamaha joins hands with River to launch its first electric scooter
Yamaha is partnering with Bengaluru-based EV startup River to develop its first global electric scooter, codenamed RY01. Based on River Indie, this scooter utilizes same powertrain and BMS, offering cost advantages and aligning with India's demands.
With all competitors in the two-wheeler segment embracing electric mobility, Yamaha's entry was inevitable. A recent report reveals Yamaha's partnership with Bengaluru-based EV startup River to develop and manufacture its first global electric scooter.
This marks Yamaha's entry into the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment and a shift in its product strategy. Codenamed RY01, this Yamaha electric scooter is based on the River Indie, utilizing the same powertrain and BMS.
According to Autocar India, production for the upcoming battery-powered scooter is expected to commence somewhere between July and September 2025, with Yamaha aiming for a market launch later this year. The scooter is currently being developed in collaboration with Yamaha's global engineering teams in Japan, the US, and Europe, along with River in Bengaluru.
While Yamaha retains ownership of the project, River has been given complete responsibility for its execution, including engineering, R&D, powertrain, battery integration, and manufacturing. But why did Yamaha choose to build an electric scooter based on an existing platform, despite having one of the largest R&D teams globally?
Building a battery-powered scooter on an existing platform offers several advantages for Yamaha, the biggest being cost. With India being a primarily budget-conscious market, this project will be less intrusive on Yamaha's pocket, which will show in its price tag.
Secondly, most e-scooters introduced by Yamaha in Europe and other countries are low-speed models, which don't have commercial viability in India. A performance-oriented model will resonate more with the brand's core brand DNA.