Comfort on wheels: Skoda, Volkswagen and MG offer cars with massage seats
Massage seats are available in cars to make your journeys comfortable. This feature is available in cars like Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and MG Gloster. Budget-friendly cars with ventilated seats like Punch EV and Nexon are available.
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 05:48 PM
2 Min read
If you want a feature in your car that can relieve your daily fatigue on your way home from office. This will relieve your lower back pain. Then there are some such cars available in the market. Massage seats in premium vehicles stand out as a game-changer. Let's see what they are. Massage seats are primarily found in high-end vehicles and function similarly to the massage chairs you find in malls or airports.
Premium cars that offer a massage seat experience. In these cars, the driver and front passenger seats often come with built-in massage mechanisms. Popular models like the newly launched Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line are at the forefront of this trend, both priced around ₹50 lakh. If you're looking for something more affordable in this segment, the MG Gloster offers a massage function at a starting price of ₹39.57 lakh. It goes up to ₹44.74 lakh.
Luxury car manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover and Lamborghini are known for offering massage seats as a standard or optional feature in their models. These features are part of a broader package aimed at enhancing the overall experience for drivers and passengers during long journeys or traffic-congested commutes.
For those who don't want to stretch their budget but still want extra comfort, ventilated seats are now available in many cars priced under ₹20 lakh. These seats have built-in vents that circulate cool air through the seat cushion. They reduce fatigue and make long journeys more bearable.
Cars that offer ventilated seats in this price range include models like the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Carens (Cyrus), Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia. While they don't offer full massage functions, these ventilated seats provide a refreshing and relaxing experience for everyday drivers.
