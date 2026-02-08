CNG Vs Petrol Car: Which Is More Profitable for Daily Use? A Complete Comparison
CNG cars offer higher mileage and lower fuel costs, making them ideal for city commuting, while petrol cars provide better performance, acceleration, and long-distance comfort. Choosing depends on budget, travel needs, and priorities.
Buying a car
When thinking of buying a new car, the biggest question for many is whether to get a petrol or a CNG car. This decision can be tougher for those on a budget up to ₹10 lakh.
Petrol or CNG – Which is better?
While petrol cars offer better pickup and a smooth drive, CNG cars promise more mileage at a lower cost. Therefore, both have their own pros and cons.
How does fuel price affect your pocket?
Fuel price is the biggest factor affecting a car's daily running costs. Usually, CNG is cheaper than petrol, but this can vary depending on the city.
In cities like Delhi and Mumbai
In big cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the price of CNG is below ₹80 per kg. This offers significant savings for daily commuters.
The situation in smaller cities
In smaller cities, the price of CNG can range from ₹85 to ₹100 per kg. Still, compared to petrol, CNG remains more cost-effective.
Who leads in mileage?
When it comes to mileage, CNG cars have a clear advantage. While petrol cars give an average of 15 to 22 km/l, CNG cars offer 22 to 35 km/kg.
The growing popularity of CNG cars
Due to better mileage and lower costs, CNG cars and SUVs from companies like Maruti, Tata, and Hyundai are gaining popularity. CNG SUV sales have also risen significantly.
Less power and performance
However, CNG cars have less power and torque than petrol cars. This is especially noticeable when overtaking or driving at high speeds.
Which car is better for highway driving?
Petrol cars are more suitable for highway driving and long trips. Better acceleration and smooth performance are key advantages of petrol cars.
Which one should you buy?
If your goal is to travel long distances daily within the city and reduce fuel costs, a CNG car is a great choice. But if strong performance is important, it's better to choose a petrol car.
