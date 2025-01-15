Check out India's best mileage scooters with impressive features under Rs 1 lakh

In India, mileage is the primary concern for any vehicle purchase. Let's explore the best mileage scooters available.

The demand for fuel-efficient scooters in India is steadily rising. Consumers seek affordable scooters that combine high mileage with impressive features. Catering to both urban and rural populations, numerous models promising exceptional fuel efficiency are available.

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter: Mileage 60 km/l The TVS Jupiter is another contender for the best mileage scooter in India. This model features a 124.8 cc engine, producing 8.15 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque, with a total weight of 108 kg. The TVS Jupiter 125 offers a mileage of 60 km/l and provides ample storage for luggage. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹86,000 to ₹96,000.

Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125: Mileage 68 km/l The Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid has gained significant popularity since its launch. This scooter features a 125 cc engine coupled with an electric motor, making it a hybrid vehicle that runs on both petrol and electricity. According to the manufacturer, it offers a mileage of 68 km/l and weighs 99 kg. The ex-showroom price of this hybrid scooter is ₹79,990.

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G: Mileage 60 km/l The Activa 6G stands out as Honda's best-selling scooter. It is equipped with a 109.51 cc engine and has a 5.3-liter fuel tank. This engine generates 7.73 bhp of power, allowing it to reach a top speed of 85 km/h. Weighing 106 kg, Honda claims this scooter delivers a mileage of 60 km/l. The ex-showroom price of the Honda Activa 6G ranges from ₹78,000 to ₹84,000.

