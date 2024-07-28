Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Car care tips: Check out SIMPLE tips to keep your vehicle's paint looking brand new

    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    When you purchase a new vehicle, you want to give it the necessary upkeep and attention. However, with time, a number of variables including age and negligence can cause your car's external appearance, particularly the paint, to deteriorate. A six- to seven-year-old automobile's paint may fade with time, giving the impression that the car is considerably older. To preserve the paint on an antique automobile and ensure that it stays looking brand new, there are a few easy actions you can do.

    1. Park your vehicle in a covered spot

    First of all, don't leave your automobile parked in the sun for extended periods of time. Over time, exposure to sunlight can cause the car's paint to fade and take on a dreary look. To keep the paint shiny, try parking your car in covered parking or behind a tree.

     

    2. Cover It Up

    Furthermore, leaving your automobile alone when parked exposes it to dust, which can erode the paint. Over time, dirt and dust particles can erode paint, causing it to become lighter and seem faded. When parking, use a car cover to prevent dust from getting on the paint and other areas of the car.
     

    3. Clean It Correctly

    Use a car-specific shampoo while cleaning your vehicle to prevent fading the paint. This kind of shampoo helps shield the paint from scratches and preserve its gloss. To further shield the paint from scuffs and other harm, use a microfiber cloth when cleaning.

    4. Polish it

    Polish the paint of the automobile after cleaning and washing it. Polish covers the paint to provide a barrier that keeps it safe from harm and maintains its gloss. This shield not only shields the paint from harm but also maintains its original appearance.

