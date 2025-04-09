user
Shweta Tiwari's gota patti-inspired saree designs for young women

Shweta Tiwari gota patti sarees: At 44 years old and a mother of two, Shweta Tiwari still looks like a 25-year-old. She gives a traditional look in a saree. Here we are going to show her lace work saree designs which you can recreate.

 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Yellow Gota Patti Saree

You can buy a yellow gota patti saree like Shweta Tiwari. A new bride can win her mother-in-law's heart by styling it this way. Gota patti is attached to the border of the saree. Print designs are given in the middle of the saree.

article_image2

Red Gota Saree

Golden booti work is done on Shweta Tiwari's red saree. A wide strip of gota is applied with it. You can wear this type of saree at any function. The saree is perfect for summer because the fabric is very light.


article_image3

Royal Blue Lace Work Saree

Cut out lace is applied on the border of the royal blue saree decorated with silver zari. Which adds a drama to the saree. This type of saree will look gorgeous on a fair girl. You can carry this georgette fabric saree on any occasion.

article_image4

Pink Saree with Lace Work

Shweta Tiwari is looking very pretty in a pink saree. Golden lace is applied on the border of the saree. The beauty of the saree has increased due to the lace. You can give a stylish look to your plain saree at home by applying gota.

article_image5

Saree with Wide Border

The border of this sky color heavy work saree is quite wide. Golden work is done on it with lace. You will find this type of saree for under 2 thousand.

