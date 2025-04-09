user
China slaps 84% additional tariffs on US goods in major escalation of trade tensions

China has imposed 84% additional tariff on all imports from US. The move comes amid rising economic tensions following Washington’s recent protectionist measures and is expected to significantly impact bilateral trade flows.

Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

In a major escalation of the US-China trade war, China on Wednesday announced that it will impose up to 84% tariffs on all goods imported from the United States—more than doubling the earlier rate of 34%. 

The move comes in direct retaliation to the sweeping 104% tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese imports, part of a broader "reciprocal" tariff strategy targeting dozens of countries.

With both economic giants digging in, this tit-for-tat tariff spiral is expected to deepen global trade tensions, disrupt supply chains, and inject further volatility into international markets.

China's move to impose an additional 84% tariff on all goods imported from the United States marks a significant escalation in the long-standing tariff war between the two economic superpowers.

Set to take effect from April 10, this retaliatory measure comes in direct response to a new wave of protectionist policies rolled out by Washington, including steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment, and other strategic goods.

The US-China trade war originally erupted in 2018 during former President Donald Trump’s first term, when the US imposed tariffs on over $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to counter what it called unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft, and China’s growing dominance in high-tech sectors.

China retaliated with tariffs of its own, targeting key US exports such as soybeans, automobiles, and energy products. While there was a temporary thaw following a "Phase One" trade agreement in 2020, tensions never fully eased.

Now, in Trump’s second term, both sides appear to be doubling down. China’s latest tariff salvo not only underscores its resistance to US trade pressure but also signals a shifting global trade environment—one where decoupling, national security concerns, and economic nationalism increasingly shape policy decisions.

The intensifying standoff threatens to further disrupt global supply chains, unsettle markets, and strain already fragile diplomatic ties.

