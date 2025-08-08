2 5

Image Credit : our own

The ex-showroom price of this car starts from Rs.7.00 lakhs. However, the on-road price is between Rs. 7.30 lakhs to Rs. 8 lakhs. On-road price varies from city to city. To own this car, you only need to pay a down payment of Rs. 1 lakh. The remaining Rs. 6.30 lakhs can be taken as a loan. This attracts 9.8 percent interest. If you take a loan for a period of 5 years, you only need to pay an EMI of Rs. 13,400 per month. According to these calculations, the total amount you have to pay in 5 years is approximately Rs. 8 lakhs.