MG Comet EV: Affordable Electric Car for All – EMI Breakdown Inside
The MG Comet EV offers a budget-friendly electric car option in India, starting at Rs. 7 lakhs. With a range of 230 km and modern features, it's designed for city driving.
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : MG
The MG Comet EV is a great choice for those looking to buy a budget-friendly electric car in the Indian market. This car has been updated with more safety features and modern technology. The base variant of this car starts at Rs. 7 lakhs. So what are the features of the car? What is the price? Here are the complete details for you.
25
Image Credit : our own
The ex-showroom price of this car starts from Rs.7.00 lakhs. However, the on-road price is between Rs. 7.30 lakhs to Rs. 8 lakhs. On-road price varies from city to city. To own this car, you only need to pay a down payment of Rs. 1 lakh. The remaining Rs. 6.30 lakhs can be taken as a loan. This attracts 9.8 percent interest. If you take a loan for a period of 5 years, you only need to pay an EMI of Rs. 13,400 per month. According to these calculations, the total amount you have to pay in 5 years is approximately Rs. 8 lakhs.
35
Image Credit : MG Moter India
The MG Comet EV is primarily designed for driving in city traffic. Its compact design, smooth driving experience, and low maintenance costs make it even more attractive.
45
Image Credit : MG Moter India
Battery capacity: 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, Range: Travels up to approximately 230 km on a single charge, Motor power: 41.4 PS (30 kW), 110 Nm torque, Charging time: Approximately 7 hours for 0-100% charge (AC normal charging), Driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport modes are available
55
Image Credit : MG Moter India
Safety has also been given a lot of importance in the new MG Comet EV. It includes dual front airbags, rear parking camera & sensors, ABS + EBD system, electronic parking brake, reverse assist system, power folding ORVMs, LED DRLs & LED tail lamps, along with advanced features like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment & driver display), voice command support, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, virtual assistant, internet-connected car technology (i-Smart), iconic box designs, and stylish interiors.
Related Stories