MG Comet EV 2025 explained: Features, range, price and why it’s built for city
The MG Comet EV 2025 is a compact, connected, and electric car designed for city driving. With futuristic design, smart tech features, and an affordable price, it's an eco-friendly and economical choice for urban commuters.
Urban driving's future is compact, connected, and electric—the new MG Comet EV 2025 nails all three. With futuristic design, updated tech, and zero-emission performance, the Comet is changing how India sees city driving.
Tired of gas lines, rising prices, and tricky city driving? MG's smallest EV is now the smartest choice.
Comet EV's Eye-Catching Futuristic Design
The MG Comet EV 2025 keeps its bold, boxy look, but with fresh touches:
- Sleek LED light bar across front and rear
- Clean, minimalist grille-less face
- Tiny 2-door silhouette perfect for tight city streets
- Vibrant color options with new alloy wheels and contrasting accents
- It's small in size but big on style—and you'll never struggle to park again.
MG Comet EV: Electric Power for the Urban Hustle
Under its playful design, the Comet EV packs an efficient all-electric powertrain built for city life:
Real-world range: Around 230–250 km on a single charge
Charging time: 0–100% in about 7 hours with a 3.3kW charger
Top speed: Around 100 km/h—perfect for daily commutes
Smooth, silent, and zero-emission driving
Whether you're off to college, work, or the local market, the Comet makes every trip eco-friendly and economical.
Smart Tech, Smarter Driving
The Comet 2025 doesn't just look futuristic—it drives like it too:
10.25-inch dual-screen setup (infotainment + digital cluster)
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Voice control & navigation
Connected features via the i-SMART system
Over-the-air (OTA) updates to keep car software fresh
It's India's most connected EV under ₹10 lakh, and it feels like a mini gadget on wheels.
Safe, Nimble, and Totally Practical
Don't let its size fool you—the MG Comet EV is built to drive with confidence:
Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera
Tight turning radius and light steering for city agility
Smart battery protection system and IP-rated safety
Enough space for 4 passengers, despite the compact footprint
It's the right mix of convenience, comfort, and confidence—perfect for congested urban roads.
MG Comet EV: Electric Car on a Budget
The 2025 Comet is expected to be priced between ₹7.5 lakh and ₹8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable EVs in the country. Low running costs, tax benefits, and government subsidies sweeten the deal further.
Smartest EV for the Smartest Cities
The MG Comet EV 2025 isn't trying to be an SUV or a long-distance cruiser. Instead, it owns its niche as a stylish, smart, and efficient city car—perfect for Gen-Z drivers, tech enthusiasts, and eco-conscious urbanites.
Whether you want a second car, an electric upgrade, or just to stand out in traffic—the Comet 2025 could be your new favorite ride.