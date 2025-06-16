Image Credit : Google

Urban driving's future is compact, connected, and electric—the new MG Comet EV 2025 nails all three. With futuristic design, updated tech, and zero-emission performance, the Comet is changing how India sees city driving.

Tired of gas lines, rising prices, and tricky city driving? MG's smallest EV is now the smartest choice.

Comet EV's Eye-Catching Futuristic Design

The MG Comet EV 2025 keeps its bold, boxy look, but with fresh touches: