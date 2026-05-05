Built for the Battlefield: Anand Mahindra Reveals Thar Roxx-Based Military Ride
Mahindra has unveiled a new tactical All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) for the Indian Army, based on Thar Roxx. Developed with Prad 4x4, this purpose-built vehicle features a 2.2L diesel engine, a gun mount, underbody protection, and is even airdrop-ready.
In the Indian market, the Mahindra Thar brand has a sizable fan base. The off-road crowd adores it, as do others who just want a tough vehicle with enough road presence to make them feel good. Naturally, supporters of the Thar have long wanted to see the Thar in a tactical role inside the Indian Army. I'm glad to announce that it is now taking place.
Anand Mahindra shared images of the Mahindra ATV on the social networking site X. This is the most tactical variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, as demonstrated by Mahindra Defence during Raksha Triveni Sangam.
Developed in collaboration with Prad 4x4 - a Bengaluru-based firm, the Mahindra ATV, manages to showcase the true potential of the Roxx.
Taking pride in this creation, Anand Mahindra posted pictures on X, with caption reading, "Presenting the Mahindra ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle). No excess. No ornamentation. Just focussed capability. Every bar, every mount, every inch of clearance has a job to do. From airdrop readiness to mission-grade protection, a gun mount, complete underbody protection, tandem tyre carrier configuration, jerrycan holders, a windshield protector & a front winch ensuring enhanced survivability, versatility, and operational effectiveness across diverse terrains. Purpose-built for our security forces, & proud to serve them But to me, this is more than a specialised machine. This is what our DNA looks like... stripped to its essentials It's a window into what sits at the heart of every Mahindra vehicle: resilience, adaptability, and the will to go anywhere..."
Mahindra ATV Specifications
It is based on the diesel Mahindra Thar Roxx and has the well-known 2.2L oil burner, which is calibrated to provide a maximum torque of 400 Nm and a maximum power output of 172 HP.
Its roll cage replaces the metal top and cabin, and it has heavy-duty tow shackles and metal bumpers on both ends. Additionally, a tandem tire carrier and a jerry-can holder are added to the rear bumper.
The people behind Prad 4x4 also assert that it is prepared for airdropping, which is, if anything, a significant assertion. In addition, the Mahindra ATV has blackout lights on both ends, complete underbody protection, and a gun mount.
In addition, it now has steelies with RT-grade tires on them. They both increase the butchness and improve its powers. But a raise kit would have improved this Thar Roxx-based ATV's off-road capabilities even further.
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