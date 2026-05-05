Mahindra ATV Specifications

It is based on the diesel Mahindra Thar Roxx and has the well-known 2.2L oil burner, which is calibrated to provide a maximum torque of 400 Nm and a maximum power output of 172 HP.

Its roll cage replaces the metal top and cabin, and it has heavy-duty tow shackles and metal bumpers on both ends. Additionally, a tandem tire carrier and a jerry-can holder are added to the rear bumper.

The people behind Prad 4x4 also assert that it is prepared for airdropping, which is, if anything, a significant assertion. In addition, the Mahindra ATV has blackout lights on both ends, complete underbody protection, and a gun mount.

In addition, it now has steelies with RT-grade tires on them. They both increase the butchness and improve its powers. But a raise kit would have improved this Thar Roxx-based ATV's off-road capabilities even further.